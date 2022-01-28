SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Friday afternoon, two men, driving through Slidell, were involved in a mid-day argument resulting in the driver shooting the passenger in the head.

21-year-old, Tre’von Early | Photo Courtesy: Slidell Police Department

The Slidell Police Department responded to a report of the shooting at the intersection of Warren St. and Seventh Street.

When officers arrived at the location, they located a wrecked Infinity sedan, along with a man suffering from a graze wound to the head.

The bullet only grazed the victim’s head causing a moderate, non-life-threatening injury.

Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old, Tre’von Early, who fled the scene but was later apprehended several blocks away.

No one else was injured during the incident.