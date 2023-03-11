PORT ALLEN, La. (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a crash in Port Allen Saturday (Mar. 11th).

It happened on US 190 near Rougon Road in West Baton Rouge Parish around 2:40 p.m.

Reports show 32-year-old Kendra Richard was crossing the lane when she was hit by a driver of a Toyota Camry.

Richard died on the scene.

A routine toxicology sample was taken from both Richard and the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.