PORT ALLEN, La. (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a crash in Port Allen Saturday (Mar. 11th).
It happened on US 190 near Rougon Road in West Baton Rouge Parish around 2:40 p.m.
Reports show 32-year-old Kendra Richard was crossing the lane when she was hit by a driver of a Toyota Camry.
Richard died on the scene.
A routine toxicology sample was taken from both Richard and the driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
