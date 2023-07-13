NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car in connection to shooting in the St. Roch area on Thursday, July 13.

NOPD officers received a report of a dark-colored four-door sedan with no visible license plate in the 2100 block of Marigny Street fleeing from an shooting around 7:15 a.m.

Through investigation, officers learned that the driver reportedly exited the vehicle and began shooting at people in the area, after claiming they attacked his mother.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.