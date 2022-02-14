NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating an early-morning car crash that claimed the life of a driver in New Orleans East on Monday, February 14.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to an accident in the southbound lane of I-510 on the Green Bridge in New Orleans.

When they arrived, police discovered an SUV had collided with a truck.

The driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-510 en route to Chalmette were temporarily closed at Chef Menteur Highway.

Other details of the accident were not immediately available.