NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD began investigating an early-morning car crash that claimed the life of a driver in New Orleans East on Monday, February 14.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to an accident in the southbound lane of I-510 on the Green Bridge in New Orleans.

When they arrived, police discovered an SUV had collided with a truck.

The driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-510 en route to Chalmette were temporarily closed at Chef Menteur Highway.

Other details of the accident were not immediately available.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.