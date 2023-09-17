All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

BAYOU BLUE, La. (WGNO) — A Mississippi man has been booked in the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on Friday, Sept. 15 in connection to a crash that left one dead.

According to reports, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 316 near Banks Boulevard.

Deputies say John Vice of Byhalia, MS, was traveling south on LA Hwy 316 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Vice then made a left turn onto Banks Boulevard into the pathway of a motorcycle driven by Dominic Douglas, 30, of Houma.

Douglas suffered serious injuries from the crash and later died at a hospital.

As the investigation continued, troopers say Vice appeared to show sings of impairment and refused to provide a toxicology sample.

Vice was arrested on vehicular homicide, DWI (4th Offense), and failure to yield while turning at an intersection.

Impairment on Douglas’ part is unknown. Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.

