All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson man has been booked in the St. John the Baptist Parish jail on Friday, Aug. 25 relating to a two vehicle crash.

According to reports, the crash happened around midnight on I-55 near the Ruddock exit in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Deputies say, Mohammad Zidan, 18, of Harvey was traveling in the back passenger seat north on I-55 near Ruddock when the driver of the car took ill and pulled onto the shoulder of the road.

After stopping, the ill driver and Zidan, exited the vehicle to switch positions. As Zidan opened the driver’s side door and began to enter the driver’s seat, a vehicle traveling in the right lane of I-55 north veered onto the shoulder and impacted Zidan and the car.

After impact, the driver fled the scene and continued traveling north on I-55.

Zidan died at the scene.

The original driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. An additional occupant was found in the crash and reportedly was uninjured.

Through further investigation and public assistance Troopers were able to identify the vehicle that struck Zidan and it’s driver in Ponchatoula.

The driver was identified as Lawrence, 37. Darensburg.

As the investigation continued, Troppers say Darensburg was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash.

Darensburg was arrested on vehicular homicide, DWI (2nd Offense), felony hit & run and other traffic related offenses.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.