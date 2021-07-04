Drive-by shooting kills 69-year-old man inside Ponchatoula home

PONCHATOULA, La (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office reported a homicide on Sunday afternoon after originally responding to a medical emergency on to North 11th Street in Ponchatoula, La.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the medical emergency was a homicide via a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the day. Chief Jimmy Travis stated the residence was shot multiple times from the roadway, with several rounds entering the residence striking the victim 69-year-old Harry Hughes leading to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, (985) 345-6150.