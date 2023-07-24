NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A double shooting early Monday morning in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood left two men hospitalized, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At 3 a.m., NOPD officers say they responded to the corner of Poydras and South Roman streets on a call of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was taken to a local hospital by EMS while the other was taken by vehicle.

Their conditions were not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine the possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories