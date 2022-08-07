NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A double shooting on Sunday left two people wounded. The incident was called in just after 3:30 p.m.

According to the NOPD, officers learned that two people were shot in the 7000 block of Martin Drive near Morris Road. The two were taken to the hospital by private vehicle but their conditions are not known.

The NOPD is in the process of collecting evidence and information to determine the possible suspect and a motive. No further details are available at this time but this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5858 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.