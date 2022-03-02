NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating a shootout in Holy Cross that left two people injured on Wednesday, March 2.

Just before 1:30 p.m., NOPD responded to the 800 block of Gordon Street, near the road’s intersection with Dauphine Street.

Initial reports indicate two male victims sustained gunshot wounds in the incident. Their conditions were unknown.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and motive, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story with more information to be released as it becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.