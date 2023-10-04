NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in the Lower Ninth Ward.

According to officers, around 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 4, they received a call of a shooting at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Flood Streets.

Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one to the leg and the other to the body.

An update on their conditions was not released. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

