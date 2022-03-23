NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a double shooting that resulted in at least one homicide at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Providence Place on Wednesday.

According to an NOPD report, an investigation began shortly before 9 a.m. after Third District officers arrived on the scene and found a woman lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body and a man was located inside of a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she is currently listed in critical condition.

(Photo: Pat Thomas/WGNO)

(Photo: Pat Thomas/WGNO)

In the surveillance footage provided by the NOPD, the suspect can be seen pulling alongside the victims’ vehicle and firing repeatedly into the car. The video at the top of the page has been clipped just prior to the woman crawling out of the driver-side door to escape while being fired upon.

Detectives identified the suspect’s vehicle as a black Ford F-150 truck.

Anyone with information or can identify the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.