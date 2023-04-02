NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two traffic lanes have been shut down after a fatal crash.

It happened on I-10 Eastbound at Canal St. around 8 p.m. Reports say a man was hit by a car while he was waiting for assistance in a separate car accident.

He was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

At this time exits 234 Poydras Eastbound and 235 Westbank are shut down. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes.

