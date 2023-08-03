This story has been updated to reflect that Robert Shiver did not bail his wife out of jail.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WDHN) — A former Miss Houston County was given bond after her estranged husband, the intended target of a murder-for-hire plot, did not object, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported on Wednesday that prosecutors originally objected to 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver having bond but withdrew this objection after speaking with her estranged husband, Robert Shiver.

Lindsay Shiver was given a $100,000 bond, but ABC News reports that Shiver cannot have her bail signed until Wednesday, August 9, because the court needs an address for her while she is out.

According to Shiver’s lawyer, her parents were willing to buy or rent a home for her in New Providence.

According to Bahamascourtnews.com, Shiver plotted to kill her husband and hired her lover, Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold, to carry out the murder.

Bethel, 28, of Abaco, Bahamas, and Newbold, 29, were each given a $20,000 bond, the New York Post reported.

All three must wear ankle monitors and remain in the Bahamas until October 5. Shiver will also have a daily curfew of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and must sign in at the Central Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Robert Shiver filed for divorce in April after allegedly uncovering the “adulterous conduct” between his wife and Bethel, and he sought sole custody of his three kids.

According to the Post, Shiver is back with his three children at their Thomasville mansion, and as of Tuesday night, he has not told his children about the alleged attempt on his life or that their mother was in jail.

Bahamascourtnews states law enforcement discovered the murder plot while investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana. They claim officers came across messages on WhatsApp, a social media app, regarding the plan to kill Robert Shiver while searching the phone of one of the break-in suspects.

Shiver, Bethel, and Newbold’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 5. The three suspects could face 30 and 60 years behind bars if convicted.

Lindsay Shiver’s maiden name is Shirley, and according to Houston County Pageant Incorporated, she was named Miss Houston County in 2005 while also placing second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Robert Shiver is the Executive Vice President of Senior Life Insurance Company. According to his biography on his company’s website, he was a member of the Auburn Tigers football team during his college years, where he served as a long snapper from 2006-2008. Reports show he also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

