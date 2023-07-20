HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A 62-year-old Dothan man is facing two counts of child sex charges.
According to court records, Gerald Bentley Chandler was arrested and charged with one count of Enticing a Child and one count of Rape in the first degree on Sunday, July 16.
Jail records state the crime occurred the same day as his arrest.
Chandler has a $15,000 bond for Enticing a Child but is being held with no bond for Rape in the first degree, according to jail records.
A bond hearing has been set for Thursday, July 20, by Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis.
