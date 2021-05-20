Donaldsonville quadruple shooting leaves one child dead, two hospitalized

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WGNO) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a shooting shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Initial reports show four people were shot while in a vehicle near West Fourth Street and Orange Street in Donaldsonville.

Of the four victims, two were killed and two are hospitalized.

One adult and one juvenile were pronounced deceased upon deputies arrival.

The other two victims are juveniles and were transported to nearby hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for updates.



