NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man in New Orleans is behind bars with an attempted murder charge after police say he shot a 44-year-old woman on Monday, February 21.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, NOPD responded to a report of a shooting in Downtown New Orleans, specifically the 300 block of Magazine Street.

When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot to her head. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say moments after the shooting, 45-year-old Rafael Rojas was identified as a suspect. He was quickly arrested on the scene a short time later.

NOPD says a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was domestic in nature. According to the department’s major offense log, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation.

The victim left the room, but later returned. Police say that the suspect assaulted the victim, and shortly after, the victim recalled hearing a “pop” sound and realized she had been shot.

Rojas was booked into the Orleans Justice Center and booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of domestic abuse battery.