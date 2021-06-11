Domestic dispute leads to arson fire in Ponchatoula, suspect admits to starting fire

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – 25-year-old Savannah Scariano is behind bars facing one count of Simple Arson.

Scariano’s recent arrest stems from a dispute at a relative’s home where the 25-year-old was staying.

The 25-year-old was booked into jail on the same day this all went down in the 25000 block of Crown Dr.

On June 7, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal was called into help the Eighth Ward Fire Department on this case.

Specifically, deputies were tasked with figuring out how and where this fire began in the home.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, “after an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began in the home’s utility room and was intentionally set.”

The homeowners stated that Scariano had permission to be in the home.

LOSFM confirms that “there was an altercation earlier in the day following the relatives’ attempt to get her to leave the premises.”

Within one hour of that dispute, the home was on fire.

The homeowners left the property prior to the fire taking place.

Scariano confessed to a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s deputy at the scene.

The 25-year-old “admitted to setting the fire.”

Scariano is currently in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.