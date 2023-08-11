All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On August 8, 2023, deputies of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Emergency Room at Union General Hospital, where a victim was being treated for injuries they allegedly received from their live-in boyfriend, 64-year-old Philip Hughes. The victim was treated for multiple injuries to their upper body, head, and extremities.

According to deputies, the investigation revealed that Hughes allegedly struck the victim multiple times and told them he would kill them if they called the police or tried to leave. The victim stated that Hughes also allegedly attempted to strangle them and poured an unknown chemical on them. The victim was able to flee the scene when a minor child at the residence intervened.

Authorities went to Hughes’ residence and Hughes allegedly cursed and taunted authorities, telling them he would kill them, before eventually turning off the lights and discontinuing communication with deputies. Additional deputies were contacted, and the home was surrounded.

According to deputies, they learned that Hughes was alone in the residence and the minor child involved in the incident was safe and no longer at the location. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office went on to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and attempted to contact Hughes. Eventually, contact was made and after negotiating for approximately one hour, Hughes agreed to surrender. Just before 5 AM, Hughes exited the residence and surrendered himself to deputies without incident.

Hughes was charged with the following offenses:

Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation

False Imprisonment

Five counts of Public Intimidation

Five counts of Resisting an Officer

Second Degree Battery

According to officials, Hughes’ bond will be set later in Third District Court. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

