Domestic abuse suspect wanted in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The person in this picture is 39-year-old Bryan Zito.

Zito “is wanted for domestic abuse battery,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on the location of Bryan Zito, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

If information you provide leads to an arrest, you might be eligible for a cash reward.