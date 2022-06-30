MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest.

Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says, once deputies arrived, the combative man also told them that he had a gun inside his pickup truck. Then, they say, the man ran into the nearby woods.

Inside the truck, deputies say they found the gun and methamphetamines. So deputies brought in their own dog and let it off its leash to find the suspect in the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was captured and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during his time in the woods.

Once he’s released, the man will be booked with resisting arrest and drug and weapons charges.