NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a failed robbery attempt that ended in the death of a victim’s dog.

According to reports in the 2400 block of Alvar Street a male victim was approached by two men that he knew and was asked to make fraudulent paperwork for a dog.

When the victim refused the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim’s dog killing him.

The suspect then held the victim at gun point while his accomplice searched his pockets. The suspect ultimately found nothing in the victims pocket. Both suspects then fled the scene.

At this time there are no further details. The incident remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.