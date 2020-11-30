Do you know this person? Subject sought for aggravated assault with a firearm in Treme

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating this subject. The subject is sought in the investigation of an aggravated assault with a firearm on October 20 in the 2500 block of Orleans Avenue.

According to NOPD, at about 7:45 a.m., the pictured subject allegedly produced a firearm from his waistband and shot at the victim once. The victim was not struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.