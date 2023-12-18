Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Chauvin man was arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance, fired a gun and ran from the scene in Terrebonne Parish on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 4900 block of Bayouside Drive around 6 p.m.

Deputies said family members told them that 27-year-old Devin Ronzell Odom allegedly caused a fight over money, left the home with a weapon and fired a shot.

Soignet said deputies found Odom hiding near the home while conducting a search.

Odom allegedly ran from the scene but was later taken into custody.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies said they recovered two types of illegal drugs, cash and a gun with a missing serial number.

Odom was arrested and faces charges of illegal discharge of a weapon, flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession with the intent to distribute a CDS I, possession of marijuana and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

