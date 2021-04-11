Disturbance call turns deadly in deputy-involved shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred tonight in the 6500 block of Park Manor Drive in Metairie on Saturday night.

At around 7 p.m., JPSO responded to the location to investigate a disturbance. Deputies made contact with the suspect, who went inside an apartment. As deputies were attempting to speak to the subject, just after 9 p.m., he exited the residence at pointed a firearm at them. At least one deputy fired at the suspect at that time, and the suspect then went back inside.

JPSO activated its Crisis Management Unit to secure the scene. After the CMU was in place, the suspect again exited the apartment and pointed the firearm at deputies.

At least one deputy fired at the suspect on this occasion.

At around 10:30 p.m., the CMU breached the door as part of continued attempts to negotiate with the suspect. A few minutes later, deputies entered the apartment and found the suspect deceased.

A firearm was recovered from the immediate vicinity of the suspect.

JPSO Capt. Jason Rivarde addressed the media afterwards, as seen in the video below: