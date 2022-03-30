MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to investigate a shooting on the 4200 block of Elm Street. According to authorities, the shooting stemmed between two rival gangs “YNN” and “DuceFive” after an argument took place.

An individual from the YNN, 24-year-old Javon Devonte Reed, was seen firing approximately 9 rounds from an AR pistol at the rival gang member. Moments before the shooting, Reed was allegedly seen on video surveillance entering an apartment complex and leaving the apartment with an AR pistol.

Immediately after the shooting, Reed was seen reentering with the firearm. Reed was also seen arguing with his girlfriend, 34-year-old Rozelda Ranell Patterson, about the shooting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, Reed can be seen running inside of the apartment and Patterson can be seen closing her door on video surveillance. For several days officers attempted to locate Patterson during their investigation of the shooting; however, Patterson never returned to her apartment.

Officers then received a tip stating that Patterson was hiding at a residence on the 100 block of Lazarre Avenue in West Monroe, La. On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, authorities arrived at the residence and arrested Patterson.

When officers questioned Patterson about the shooting, she was allegedly not honest with officers. However, she admitted to assisting Reed in avoiding law enforcement and rival gang members for his safety.

Patterson and Reed were transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Reed was charged with Accessories after the Fact. Reed was charged with Illegal use of Weapons, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Second-Degree Attempted Murder.