NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the last seven years, New Orleans has hosted a live segment during the national television broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

That won’t happen this year, and radio personality Scoot says that he’s been told that crime is to blame.

“I mean that’s a high-profile thing to drop, and my source tells me that they didn’t want to come because of crime, and they didn’t want to tell people to come here because they didn’t feel it was safe,” said Scoot.

Scoot’s comments caught the attention of Governor-elect Jeff Landry.

He took to social media to weigh in on the show’s absence, saying “This is the sad reality of the city of New Orleans right now. No one feels safe.”

Scoot says he hopes that Landry can turn the image of New Orleans around and help curb violent crime in the city.

“With Dick Clark pulling out, is this going to bring so much attention others will pull out before we can successfully change the image of New Orleans. I hope the city accepts whatever help the state is offering,” says Scoot.

Tourism experts acknowledge that the perception of public safety can impact the decision to hold high-profile events in the city and say that making the city safer should be a priority.

“We are winning a lot of these competitions where we are competing with other cities who want this business,” said President and CEO of New Orleans & Company Walter Leger. “We are grateful for the commitment that he has shown to want to help make the city of New Orleans a better place, protection for people that live in our city and visit our city.”

WGNO spoke to some tourists about crime in the city.

“Crime is not going to deter me much. I mean every day you are at risk of falling victim to something. So, there is nothing stopping you from going about your day and seeing what happens,” says tourist Hayden Edwards.

Landry says he’s making crime fighting in New Orleans a priority, and Scoot hopes with the governor-elect, mayor and district attorney on the same team, it’ll happen.

“This is an area where New Orleans has not wanted to necessarily work with the state to make things better all the time. I do hope this manifests some real changes because the crime problem is awful here,” said Scoot.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts