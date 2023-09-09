All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 31, 2023, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a complaint, relative to a subject illegally communicating with an adult victim online in a sexual manner. The subject allegedly contacted the victim on social media and engaged in a lewd conversation, transmitting an unsolicited sexually explicit photo of himself.

According to detectives, they were able to positively identify the suspect as 33-year-old Alan Richard Grantham of Vidalia, La., and an arrest warrant was obtained. Grantham was taken into custody without incident and charged with Obscenity and Cyberstalking.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the CPSO at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.