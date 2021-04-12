Details of deputy-involved shooting surface stating suspect abused child, threatened girlfriend

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has released new information from an ongoing investigation into the deputy-involved shooting which occurred Saturday night in the 6500 block of Park Manor Drive in Metairie.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph P. Lopinto, III, deputies responded shortly to a 911 call (6:40 p.m.) initiated by the girlfriend of the slain suspect. The girlfriend reported that 30-year-old Joshua Mitchell had sexually abused a child.

When deputies arrived, the complainant explained that when she confronted Mitchell about sexually abusing the child, Mitchell admitted to the sexual abuse and then threatened to kill the complainant.

The complainant warned deputies that Mitchell was armed and had a history of confrontations with law enforcement.

Deputies were able to locate Mitchell at the couple’s shared apartment. As deputies were attempting to negotiate with him, just after 9 p.m., Mitchell exited the residence and pointed a gun at a deputy.

That deputy fired his service weapon at Mitchell, who went back inside the apartment.

The JPSO Crisis Management Unit was immediately activated and responded to the scene. Mitchell again exited the apartment and pointed the gun at a Crisis Management Unit deputy, who fired at Mitchell.

Mitchell then went back into the apartment for a second time.

At around 10:30 p.m., the CMU breached the door of the apartment. Shortly thereafter, Mitchell was located inside the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Mitchell’s firearm was recovered from the immediate vicinity of his body.

Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following an autopsy this morning, it was determined Mitchell died from these gunshot wounds.

The gunshot wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted.

This investigation remains ongoing.