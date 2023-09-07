SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) correctional officer was indicted on multiple charges for using unreasonable force against a detainee during a booking in 2019.

According to the indictment, former Correctional Officer Javarrea Pouncy repeatedly struck a detainee in the head and body while they were being booked into the DeSoto Parish jail.

The indictment further alleges that Pouncy caused bodily injury to the detainee, knew that the detainee had serious medical needs, and willfully failed to obtain necessary medical care for him.

The indictment also charges Pouncy with obstruction of justice for knowingly falsifying and making a false entry in a DPSO report with ‘the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence an investigation into the assault.’

Count one of the indictment charges Pouncy for his unreasonable use of force; count two charges Pouncy for his failure to obtain medical care; and count three charges him with filing the false report.

If convicted, Pouncy faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison each for counts one and two, and 20 years in prison for count three.

