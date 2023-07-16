DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery incident on Sunday, July 16.

Deputies said they responded to an armed robbery at 1955 Ormond Blvd. in Destrehan at the Subway Restaurant just after 9:30 a.m.

The victim, a female employee, told officers she was preparing to open the store when a man entered, showing her a handgun. He took money from the cash register, a coin box and the victim’s cell phone. The victim said he saw the man get into a white van with a Comfort Inn logo on it.

Investigators said the van was stolen from the Comfort Inn in St. Rose the night before. Ater the armed robbery, the van was found abandoned in a wooded area at the back of Fourth Street in St. Rose.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is an active investigation and there is an increased police presence in the area. Check back with WGNO for updates.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-783-6807 or by calling 911.

