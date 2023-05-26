VACHERIE, La. (WGNO) — The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Thursday, May 25.

According to SJPSO officials, a call came in around 12:00 a.m. reporting shots fired near Perkins Street.

Responding officers found the victim, identified as 25-year-old Marquese Blain, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225)-562-2200 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or 877-903-STOP.

