VACHERIE, La. (WGNO) — The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Thursday, May 25.
According to SJPSO officials, a call came in around 12:00 a.m. reporting shots fired near Perkins Street.
Responding officers found the victim, identified as 25-year-old Marquese Blain, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225)-562-2200 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or 877-903-STOP.
