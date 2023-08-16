TERREBONE, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a bomb threat at a junior high school in Houma Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet took to Facebook to announce an alleged bomb threat complaint at Houma Jr. High School around 1:40 p.m.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs’ Office and the Houma Police Department said they are actively investigating the incident, searching the school grounds and surrounding areas.

At this time, Soignet reports the school is secured, and no one is allowed to enter the area until further notice.

All students, staff and faculty are reported to be safe.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said they are aware of similar calls that have been made to other schools throughout Louisiana and are working with their public safety partners to determine the validity of the threat.

This is a developing story. Check back in with WGNO for further updates.

