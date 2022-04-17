SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Authorities in St. Tammany Parish began investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30, WGNO was notified of the shooting, which occurred in the area of Old Spanish Trail in Slidell.

Deputies say one person was shot, but the severity of their injuries was unclear.

Other details of the shooting, including the victim’s age and gender were not immediately available.

The STPSO continues to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.