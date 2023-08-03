SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Four people are in the custody of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies following a tip involving illegal narcotics and firearms.

According to reports, deputies responded to a tip Wednesday, August 2, in the Slidell Manor Subdivision. At the scene, deputies say they made contact with Earl Lingo and Crystal Girard who lived at the residence, as well as two visiting acquaintances of Lingo’s, Shane Reis and Bobby Arceneaux.

Following a search warrant, deputies discovered 20 firearms, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin, tramadol 50 mg, suboxone, and other drug paraphernalia.

Reis, Arceneaux, and Girad was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Illegal Carry of Weapons; Crime or CDS

Possession of marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Lingo was arrested and booked on the same charges, with two additional charges of possession of suboxone and possession of psilocybin.

“Keeping illegal drugs and firearms out of our neighborhoods is a cooperative effort between law enforcement and our residents,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “If you suspect someone is selling drugs in our community, please report it. We will investigate.”

Sheriff Smith is asking anyone with information about narcotics, or other crimes, to submit a tip utilizing the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office website (www.STPSO.com), or by calling the narcotics tip line (1-888-GO-2-JAIL).

