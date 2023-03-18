LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Lacombe (March 18th).

It happened in the 61000 block of Brittany Drive when officers responded to a call of a man lying in the middle of the road around 3 a.m.

At the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the area. The man died on the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The homicide remains under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

