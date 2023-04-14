CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A traffic stop in Chalmette led deputies from the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office to find more than $20,000 worth of narcotics.

On Wednesday (April 11th), deputies stopped 31-year-old Norman Pearley in the 3300 block of Golden Drive after noticing an unreadable temporary license plate.

During the stop, deputies say they smelled a strong weed odor coming from the car, which prompted them to search the vehicle.

From the search, they recovered MDMA, ecstasy, fentanyl, promethazine hydrochloride, marijuana, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia plus a firearm.

After a background check, deputies also learned that Pearley did not have a valid driver’s license, and is a convicted felon who served time for false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Pearly has been booked on the following charges:

improper display of temporary license plate

no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession with intent to distribute MDMA Ecstasy and fentanyl

possession of cocaine and fentanyl

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery

possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substances

possession of a Legend drug without a prescription or order

possession of drug paraphernalia.

