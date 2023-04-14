CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A traffic stop in Chalmette led deputies from the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office to find more than $20,000 worth of narcotics.

On Wednesday (April 11th), deputies stopped 31-year-old Norman Pearley in the 3300 block of Golden Drive after noticing an unreadable temporary license plate.

During the stop, deputies say they smelled a strong weed odor coming from the car, which prompted them to search the vehicle.

From the search, they recovered MDMA, ecstasy, fentanyl, promethazine hydrochloride, marijuana, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia plus a firearm.

After a background check, deputies also learned that Pearley did not have a valid driver’s license, and is a convicted felon who served time for false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Pearly has been booked on the following charges:

  • improper display of temporary license plate
  • no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • possession with intent to distribute MDMA Ecstasy and fentanyl
  • possession of cocaine and fentanyl
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery
  • possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substances
  • possession of a Legend drug without a prescription or order
  • possession of drug paraphernalia. 

