BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — Detectives have asked for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the death of a man who was found in a St. Charles Parish canal late last year.

On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff’s office, Lockett’s body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.

An autopsy later revealed Lockett died as a result of being stabbed. So far, the sheriff’s office has not yet identified a suspect in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Sergeant Thomas Plaisance or Detective Josh Deroche with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 822-1111, 1-877-903-STOP, or clicking here to submit an online tip. Those who submit tips are not required to give their name and could receive up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.