VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, around 9 PM, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted an operation on a male who made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the male made contact with the minor and sent lewd photos, requested the minor to send similar photos, and made plans to meet the minor at the Vidalia Riverfront.

As the male arrived at the riverfront, deputies made contact with him and ordered him to exit his vehicle. The male refused to leave his vehicle and placed his car in reverse.

Johnathan L. Mace

The vehicle then accelerated in reverse, hitting a police vehicle, and striking one deputy. Deputies then began shooting toward the male.

Deputies then detained the male and identified him as 31-year-old Johnathan L. Mace. Mace was placed under arrest.

As deputies further investigated Mace, they discovered that Mace resided in a camper trailer on the Vidalia Riverfront for nearly a year. Mace was charged with the following offenses:

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer

Felony Criminal Damage to Property

When a sex offender victimizes a child, that child carries the pain and suffering with them for their entire life. The family as a whole, suffers when a child is victimized. As your Sheriff, I refuse to allow child victimization and illegal narcotics that plaque our community to go unaddressed. I assure the citizens of our parish that I and the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies would rather take this fight to the sex offenders and to the illegal drug distributers so that our families do not have to combat this in their homes. I would rather fight this criminal element in the streets to help preserve our families way of life. Our families should not have to deal with these issues alone. It’s past time to take a hard stand for our family and their right to enjoy a peaceful life. Myself and the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies humbly serve all Concordia Parish citizens. I want the residents of our parish to know that my God is first in my life, followed by my wife, family and the citizens of our parish. I will never stop fighting for the citizens of Concordia Parish. Sheriff David Hedrick, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office