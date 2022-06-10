LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who was under investigation as a suspected drug dealer led authorities on a dangerous vehicular pursuit that led to his arrest, Wednesday (June 8), deputies say.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Jarrid Hester was already under surveillance for his possible role in drug deals that took place in his Larose-based home.

Deputies say it was Wednesday, June 8 when Hester was driving along LA 308 in his truck and committed a traffic violation that agents attempted to pull him over for.

But, authorities say Hester fled and began throwing items out of the truck’s passenger side window.

After a lengthy chase, deputies report apprehending Hester along LA 1, where a K-9 unit sniffed out a small amount of crack cocaine in his vehicle.

Once a search warrant for Hester’s home was obtained, authorities say they found suspected cocaine as well as items commonly associated with the production and distribution of crack cocaine, including a white substance in a blender, which was later confirmed as containing cocaine.

Hester was booked into Thibodaux’s Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges that include possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, production/manufacture of cocaine or cocaine base, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, reckless operation, and improper lane usage.

His bail has been set at $165,000.