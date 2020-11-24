Denham Springs man charged with first-degree murder in deadly home invasion

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a Denham Springs man on first-degree murder and home invasion charges in an invasion that killed two people.

Ranaud Adams, 22, was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being injured and hospitalized during the home invasion.

The night of the deadly home invasion, BRPD officers responded to a call that people armed with handguns entered a home in the 3700 block of Eleanor Street in Baton Rouge. The homeowner fired at the intruders, striking two suspects, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr.

The invasion left 19-year-old Altren Dukes of Port Allen dead from gunshot wounds. A second suspect had been transported to a hospital, and a third suspect, 29-year-old Dewayne Davis of Port Allen, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from West Baton Rouge Parish, according to BRPD.