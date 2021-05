NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting on the edge of the French Quarter.

It happened after 5:00 at the intersection of Canal Street and Roosevelt Way.

Police say a man was transported to the hospital where he later died. Right now, the three river bound lanes of Canal Street are blocked off between Roosevelt Way and Baronne.

Roughly an hour later, NOPD said a person was stabbed in the 1100 block of Marais Street.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-11111.