MADISONVILE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in St. Tammany Parish Friday night (Jan. 13).

According to reports, around 9:00 p.m. State police responded to a single vehicle crash on interstate 12 near Hwy 1077. Detectives state the driver traveled off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification to next of kin.

At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

