Dead body found on side of the road in Covington

COVINGTON – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation after a body was located on the side of a roadway near Covington.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m. Monday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 11th Street between Soell Drive and North Street in reference to a stalled vehicle in the roadway.

When they arrived at the location of the stalled vehicle, deputies observed the body of a white male in the grass on the side of the roadway.

The remains have been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will determine a cause and manner of death as well as a positive identification.