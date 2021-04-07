DA Williams issues statement on convicted cop killer Travis Boys’ appeal

NEW ORLEANS — Three years after being sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015 killing of NOPD officer Daryle Holloway, Travis Boys is still seeking an appeal after being denied a new trial in 2018.

In a collaborative meeting on Wednesday with New Orleans Police Department Chief Shaun Ferguson, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams issued a statement regarding the Travis Boys appeal.

District Attorney Williams said:

“In 2015, NOPD Officer Daryle Holloway lost his life in the line of duty and in service to his city. As with any situation involving the death of an officer, the DA’s Office takes this matter very seriously. Rest assured, we will vigorously pursue justice for deceased police officer Daryle Holloway and his family as well as do everything possible to ensure Mr. Travis Boys is held accountable for his murder.

“This month, the DA’s Office joined in an opportunity to request a hearing to present clear evidence that would clearly uphold the conviction against Mr. Boys for the murder of Officer Holloway. Although we joined a motion to allow evidence to be presented at a hearing, there was never an agreement from us with the defense on their claims. In fact, the strategic tactic would have immediately exposed and quashed any arguments by the defense of racial bias in jury selection.

“Travis Boys did a horrendous thing and took a good man’s life. He got a fair trial. My office believed that by agreeing to show publicly in open court everything in our possession we could quickly demonstrate the integrity of this conviction to the court.

“Simply put, the DA’s Office will prove to the court that Mr. Boys’ trial was fair and his conviction should stand.”