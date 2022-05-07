NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 6, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of the man that killed and dismembered a New Orleans woman in January near the 2000 block of Pauline Street.

Reports show the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office secured the indictment of Benjamin Beale for the second-degree murder of Julia Dardar.

Additionally, the Orleans Parish Grand Jury also indicted Beale for obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation, creation or operation of clandestine drug laboratory, creation or operation of a clandestine drug laboratory within 1000 feet of a school, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin, and simple assault.

Beale murdered and dismembered Dardar as well as hid her remains in a freezer according to NOPD.

District Attorney Jason Williams issued a statement and said the following:

“From Day 1, we have been laser-focused on prosecuting violent crime in New Orleans and holding those responsible who choose to wreak havoc in our communities. What Ms. Dardar experienced is absolutely tragic and egregious. We will do everything in our power to ensure we secure justice for her and her family.”