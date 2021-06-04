DA seeks information on murder of North Adams man found killed in the Bronx in 2014

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities on Friday renewed their call for information on the 2014 murder of a North Adams man who was reported missing and later found shot to death on a rooftop in Bronx, New York.

May 5, 2014, was the last time Joshua S. Bressette was seen at the former Price Chopper location on Route 2 in North Adams, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

He was reported missing on May 7, 2014. New York Police found his body with multiple gunshot wounds on a rooftop in the Bronx the next day.

Joshua Bressette (Berkshire DA)

Joshua Bressette (Berkshire DA)

Joshua Bressette (Berkshire DA)

Joshua Bressette (Berkshire DA)

State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire DA’s Office and the North Adams Police Department are assisting New York authorities in the homicide investigation. They believe it has connections and potential crimes that occurred in Massachusetts.

Bressette was born in North Adams on June 6, 1988. He attended North Adams Public Schools and worked as a bicycle mechanic in Williamstown. He would have been 33 on Sunday.

DA Andrea Harrington said his family deserves closure and justice.

She stated, “The State Police and North Adams Police continue to work this case diligently to hold the perpetrator accountable and we ask the public to help us. We hope people who may now remember additional information or those who were unwilling to be forthcoming will break their silence, do the right thing, and help give this family closure.”

His family started the Josh Bressette Commit to Save a Life Foundation in his memory. The foundation provides financial support to people who seek recovery from substance use disorder.

Anyone with information regarding Bressette’s murder is asked to call the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at (413) 499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at (413) 664-4944.