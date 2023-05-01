Streaming live at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a Baton Rouge man was shot and killed in New Orleans’ French Quarter last year, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams says his office has secured a conviction in the case.

On Monday, the DA will announce the details in a press conference in front of the neighboring Louisiana Supreme Court and New Orleans Police Department’s Eighth District offices.

The case dates back to January 9, 2022, when police responded to the 900 block of Conti Street, near the road’s intersection with Burgundy Street around 10:30 p.m. It was there that detectives found a 41-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his body.

The victim, later identified as Russell Ricou Jr. of Baton Rouge, died at the scene. Detectives believe Ricou, who was unarmed, got into an argument with another man who then shot him.

Weeks later, the NOPD arrested James Patton, then 38, in connection to Ricou’s death. Patton faced a number of charges related to the incident, including second-degree murder.

The DA now says both a conviction and sentencing have been secured in Ricou’s murder, expected to be announced Monday afternoon. We’re told he will be joined by community members and business owners in the French Quarter and will touch on standing against violence in the French Quarter.

The press conference will begin at 1 p.m. Monday.

