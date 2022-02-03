NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following Wednesday’s meeting between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson to discuss the city’s crime issue, Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams will join in on the conversation.

The meeting was held at Edna Karr High School, where the campus community continues to mourn the loss of junior Keyron Ross, who was shot and killed on Wednesday, January 26. His killer remains unknown.

The weight of Ross’ death only scratches the surface of crime within the city of New Orleans. In the week prior to Thursday’s conference, the murder of a New Orleans jazz musician, a string of armed carjackings, and even an attempted kidnapping caught on video have tormented the city.