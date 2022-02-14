Warning: this story does mention sexual assault. Please review at your own discretion.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Cynthia Perkins, who was indicted on 78 felony counts in connection with the production of child pornography in December, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and will testify against her husband Dennis Perkins.

Cynthia Perkins has pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and one count of conspiracy of mingling harmful substances in exchange for a sentence of 41 years, during 40 of which there will be no possibility of parole.

Perkins pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 14.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.