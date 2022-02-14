Warning: this story does mention sexual assault. Please review at your own discretion.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Cynthia Perkins, who was indicted on 78 felony counts in connection with the production of child pornography in December, reached a plea deal with prosecutors and will testify against her husband Dennis Perkins.

Cynthia Perkins has pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and one count of conspiracy of mingling harmful substances in exchange for a sentence of 41 years, during 40 of which there will be no possibility of parole.

Perkins pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 14.